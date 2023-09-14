Saudi Ministry Of Culture Hosts The 2023 National Cultural Awards,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Full list of Award Winners
National Cultural Awards Winners on Stage
National Cultural Awards Event
Featuring New International Category The Ministry of Culture is committed to preserving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's diverse art and cultural heritage while inspiring and supporting the next generation of artists and innovators.” - His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al SaudRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- - The Saudi Ministry of Culture hosted the closing ceremony of the third National Cultural Awards, which included an international category for the first time
- The awards celebrated the nation's flourishing arts and culture ecosystem and honored the exceptional cultural contributions of individuals and institutions around the world
- International Alliance for Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) wins first-ever International Cultural Excellence Award
The third edition of the National Cultural Awards took place yesterday evening at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, where individuals and entities were presented with awards in honor of their valuable contributions to the Kingdom's cultural sector. Following the success of previyears, the Saudi Ministry of Culture expanded the awards to the international community in its 2023 edition, honoring individuals and institutions from around the world that have demonstrated excellence in their field.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the National Cultural Awards were presented in 16 categories, which encompassed a diverse range of honors including a Cultural Pioneer Award, Youth Cultural Award, International Cultural Excellence Award, Business Owners Award and a Cultural Institution Awards; as well as sector-specific awards for achievements in film, fashion, music, literature and other cultural sectors.
The International Cultural Excellence Award was won by the International Alliance for Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), an organization which selects, finances and steers protection and rehabilitation projects of monuments, sites, museums, collections of artefacts or manuscripts, places of worship, and intangible heritage. The Foundation has supported approximately 400 projects in over 35 countries on 4 continents, and has launched 4 emergency action plans.
His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Minister of Culture, said:“The Ministry of Culture is committed to preserving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's diverse art and cultural heritage while inspiring and supporting the next generation of artists and innovators. The National Cultural Awards are pivotal to this ambition, celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals and institutions who are at the forefront of our Kingdom's art and culture today.”
"The first ever International Cultural Excellence Award aligns with our Kingdom's ongoing efforts and commitment to working with the international community to protect and preserve tangible and intangible cultural heritage across the world."
The National Cultural Awards mark a significant event in the cultural year, providing an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the great achievements of varisectors of the cultural community.
About the Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia:
Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.
Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an abundant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.
