Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call



Earnings Release:

Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET and posted on the Company's investor relations website, investor.scholastic.



Conference Call:

Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET hosted by Peter Warwick, President and CEO, and Kenneth Cleary, CFO. A live webcast of the call can be accessed here. You may also register to listen to the call by phone here .

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call five minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Archived Webcast and Audio Replay:

The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's investor relations website shortly after the completion of the live call.

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL ) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at .

SCHL: Financial

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation