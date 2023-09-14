Floqast Announces Winners Of 2023 Operational Excellence Accounting Awards At Takecontrol User Event

Highlighting the group was Jamie Zynger , Sr. Director, Accounting, from Crusoe , winner of the prestigi Controller of the Year award, defined as“an innovative Controller that has helped their organization achieve accounting operational excellence through exceptional leadership and demonstration of significant impact to both the accounting function and broader organization.”

Zynger topped a highly competitive field, recognized for her excellent treasury management and relationship management skills. She was also a key player throughout the due diligence process in the company's Series C fundraise, from which the company raised a total of $505M (with an equity raise of $350M) for a final valuation of $1.75B.

Zynger has also overseen the successful implementation of multiple FloQast solutions, resulting in the shortening of the monthly Close to 10 days and the reduction of audit timelines, and improved overall audit preparedness.

“I am so honored to accept the Controller of the Year award. FloQast has been an invaluable partnership to Crusoe Energy, and we attribute our efficient and transparent close process to it,” said Zynger.“Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate, and everyone in the company contributes overall. For an accounting team, inputting accurate data and producing reliable statements with an unqualified audit opinion is one of the best ways to achieve our goal. FloQast continues to grow and scale alongside us, and we look forward to our continued success - together.”

Additional award honorees included:



Change Champion Award - the accounting team at Alo Solutions , recognized for an overwhelming team response to the award that highlighted the implementation of new processes that allow the team to deliver financial information faster and more accurately within tight deadlines.

Operational Excellence Award - the accounting team at C3.ai , for significantly improving the Close process using FloQast. Currently, the team is able to close the quarter within four calendar days and is able to track completeness of items within FloQast. It also implemented FloQast Compliance Management, allowing the checklists reconciliations to be tied to SOX controls with timely sign-offs. CFO Innovation Award - CFO Ayanda Mngadi at One Acre Fund , recognized for optimizing the monthly Close to diagnose and remedy root causes for bottlenecks and use analytics-informed data to drive organizational decision-making, including improvements to customer service.



“It's accounting teams and individuals like our award winners that are the true catalysts for positive growth within the industry, both in elevating the profession and positioning it as a driver of strategic change within the organization,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, active CPA.“Congratulations to all of our winners for being such model players in the accounting space.”

All winners received a custom engraved trophy and had the opportunity to name a charity to which FloQast will make a monetary donation.

