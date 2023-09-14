Ipower Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Q4 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Total revenue increased 6% to $23.4 million as compared to $22.1 million.

Gross profit remained flat at $9.1 million, with gross margin of 38.7% as compared to 41.2%.

loss attributable to iPower was $3.0 million or $(0.10) per share, as compared toloss of $1.3 million or $(0.05) per share. As of June 30, 2023,debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 43% to $8.1 million as compared todebt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Results vs. Fiscal 2022



Total revenue increased 12% to $88.9 million as compared to $79.4 million.

Gross profit increased 5% to $34.8 million as compared to $33.2 million, with gross margin of 39.1% compared to 41.8%.

loss attributable to iPower was $12.0 million or $(0.40) per share, as compared toincome of $1.5 million or $0.06 per share. The fiscal 2023 period includes approximately $3 million related to a goodwill impairment incurred earlier in the fiscal year. Cash flow from operations improved significantly to $9.2 million as compared to cash used of $16.6 million.

Management Commentary

“Fiscal 2023 marked our third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth driven by consistent, strong demand for our in-house products and continued expansion of our non-hydroponic portfolio,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower.“Throughout the fiscal year, we emphasized in-house products sales which accounted for over 90% of revenue while continuing to diversify our product offerings beyond hydroponics, which grew to more than 75% of sales in fiscal 2023. We believe that our ability to generate double-digit growth while shifting our product mix into new categories demonstrates our superior product research, design and merchandising capabilities.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added,“During the year, we continued to work through high-cost inventory buildup from prior periods, which has weighed on our gross margin in recent quarters. However, we have now sold through most of the excess inventory and expect gross margin to improve in fiscal 2024. With an improved supply chain, normalized inventory levels and continued demand for our in-house products, we believe that we are well positioned to execute on our growth and profitability objectives in fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 increased 6% to $23.4 million as compared to $22.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily driven by greater product sales to the Company's largest channel partner, as well as strong demand for iPower's non-hydroponic product portfolio which now accounts for over 75% of revenue.

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 remained flat at $9.1 million compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.7% as compared to 41.2% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a higher cost of goods sold related to inventory that previously incurred higher freight charges, as well as normal variations in product and channel mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 were $12.0 million as compared to $10.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven in part by higher selling, fulfillment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total debt as of June 30, 2023 was $11.8 million as compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's debt paydown, iPower'sdebt (total debt less cash) position was reduced by 43% to $8.1 million as compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, September 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

iPower's management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company's investor relations team at .

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at .

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, and . iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 14, 2023, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

