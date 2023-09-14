Wireless Monitoring Made Simple: Accsoon's $129 Cineview Nano Is Designed With Creators In Mind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Accsoon CineView Nano
WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wireless video monitoring just got seriously affordable with the new $129 Accsoon CineView Nano. This tiny HDMI wireless transmitter with a 500ft range is designed for the latest mirrorless cameras and connects them on the 5GHz frequency to iPhones, iPads, and selected Android smartphones and tablets. Paired with the free Accsoon SEE app, it transforms the phone or tablet into a fully featured HD monitor and streaming solution. Combined with these devices, the CineView Nano takes up very little bag space when packed down - perfect for travel.
The setup is simple. Just place a CineView Nano on top of any camera, connect the HDMI cable and battery and fire up the app on a phone. That's it. Not only does it create a great-looking compact setup, but the CineView Nano also opens up creative opportunities for the filmmaker on the move.
Once the CineView Nano is connected wirelessly using the advanced 5Ghz Wi-Fi to aphone or tablet images can be review wherever they are needed. Connect up to four iOS or Android devices to the CineView Nano at the same time so everyone on a shoot can see the shots. Clamp a phone onto the CineView Nano mounted on top of the camera to use it like a conventional monitor or use a phone or tablet as a remote monitor up to 500ft away (without interference, no obstacles) – or use multiple devices to do both at once!
The SEE app has extensive monitoring options that should satisfy any creator. Flip the image for selfie mode, monitor audio levels, apply grids, and even pinch the screen to magnify it to check focus. Professional functions like waveform monitor, LUTs, anamorphic de-squeeze, and more are also included for users who need them.
The amazing functions that the CineView Nano adds don't stop there. Record HD clips of the transmitted video directly to a phone or tablet's camera roll for immediate review and sharing. Video clips recorded at up to 1080P HD at 60fps are immediately available for editing, sharing, and messaging right on the device. Quick edits for social media can be done on the spot on a phone or tablet using any of the popular editing apps, then shared to a favorite social media platform. Clips can be sent to friends or customers using iMessage or other messaging apps.
In addition to monitoring, the CineView Nano can stream HD video directly from the camera to YouTube, Facebook, or other favorite video streaming services – removing the need for additional hardware or complicated software.
The CineView Nano powers off the commonly available NP-F type batteries and can run practically all day thanks to its super-low power consumption. Alternatively, it can be powered via USB-C (5w). There is also a 10W USB-C power output that allows other low-draw devices such as phones or tablets to be charged from the CineView Nano.
Everything about the design of the CineView Nano keeps size and weight to a minimum. It weighs in at a mere 72.3g (excluding battery) and features integrated antennas that cleverly keep the size down and ensure maximum durability. The gently curved plastic body is light yet strong.
The unit is comprised of two main parts - the transmitter and a detachable phone clamp. The spring-loaded clamp part securely holds the phone in place and can accommodate all current iPhones. An Accsoon cold shoe adapter is also included in the box for camera mounting.
Alternatively, the clamp can be detached and replaced with a gimbal attachment plate compatible with DJI RS2/RS3 gimbals. This conveniently situates the CineView Nano underneath the camera mounting plate for optimal balance and ease of access.
Nothing is more annoying than high latency (the time delay between the image being captured and being seen on the screen) when viewing video images. Thankfully the CineView Nano has a class-leading latency of less than 0.06s to minimize delay.
This wireless transmitter packs so much into such small dimensions, forming the perfect companion to any mirrorless camera or camcorder. The new CineView Nano really is the content creator's best friend.
The CineView Nano costs $129plocal taxes and will be available in October 2023 from authorized Accsoon dealers worldwide.
About Accsoon:
Accsoon is a leading iOS and wireless video company. It was the originator of wi-fi based professional video monitoring systems and the first to develop a low-cost MFi-certified HDMI interface for iOS.
The company was also a pioneer in using 5G Wi-Fi to send HD video to dedicated receivers, iOS devices, and smartphones. It is committed to the ongoing development of advanced 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi technologies for video transmission. Currently, its class-leading wireless transmitters include the popular CineView SE, HE, and Quad models, which are renowned for their range and reliability.
About MAC Group:
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com.
