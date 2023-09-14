Op360 Secures Bronze At The Hr Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
OP360 Recognized for its Robust Recovery and Rebound Strategy We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. This award salutes our team's resilience and dedication amid challenges, reflecting their steadfast commitment and effort.” - Ben Roberts, President & COO of OP360MILLWOOD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- OP360 , a leading business process outsourcing firm, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the Bronze award for Excellence in Recovery and Rebound Strategy at the prestigiHR Excellence Awards . This highly coveted accolade is a testament to the firm's resilience, agility, and unwavering commitment to its people and clients.
Originally launched in Singapore a decade ago, the HR Excellence Awards has gained significant popularity, extending its reach to the wider Asian region. The awards program is designed to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional HR practices across a broad range of categories.
Throughout the past year, OP360 has faced numerchallenges, from a global pandemic to the impact of a powerful typhoon. Despite these hurdles, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to safeguard the safety and well-being of its workforce, while ensuring uninterrupted service to its esteemed clients.
This award underscores OP360's ability to adapt and thrive amidst adversity, setting it apart in the BPO landscape. For more information about OP360 and its award-winning HR strategies, visit .
About OP360
OP360 (OfficePartners360) was founded in 2006 with a foon building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in varidomains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enablesto continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to our clients' success.
