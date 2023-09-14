Catapult Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Nascar To Be The Official Supplier Of Race Control Systems

Implementing RaceWatch ID will allow NASCAR officials to make swift and accurate decisions through the real-time integration of multi-camera video, race radio, positioning and telemetry data, all time synchronized and available in a single solution. Catapult's solutions enable real-time on-site and remote collaboration with fast file transfer giving NASCAR officials the capability to review each incident with greater context and efficiency than ever before.

“We are honored to add NASCAR to our customer base of elite teams and leagues around the globe. Our comprehensive software solutions and our dedicated employees continue to earn the trust of customers who rely onfor mission-critical decisions,” said Catapult CEO Will Lopes.“NASCAR is one of the top motorsport organizations in the world. Collaborating with them strengthens our solutions and highlights the distinctiveness of the services we offer.”

NASCAR joins the FIA who use RaceWatch to officiate and manage races in the FIA Formula One World Championship, FIA Formula E, FIA World Endurance Championship, and the FIA World Rally Championship.

“We are excited by the potential that Catapult's solutions provideto drive the future of NASCAR as a leader in leveraging data and insights to make more informed decisions in our race control,” said Elton Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Competition.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup SeriesTM, NASCAR Xfinity SeriesTM, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck SeriesTM), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports AssociationTM (IMSA®) governs the IWeatherTech SportsCar ChampionshipTM, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexand Europe. The NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts are available in 195 countries and 29 languages.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 3,800 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visitat catapult.com. Followat @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

