Datamanusa Offers The Highest Standard Of Excellence In Temporary Staffing Solutions

DatamanLLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

NASPO ValuePoint Temporary Staffing Contract

Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting, and retaining qualified temporary consultants.

Datamanhas been offering Temporary Staffing by leveraging NASPO ValuePoint Contract to government agencies to meet full range of their staffing challenges.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Founded in 2000, Dataman(@Dataman), LLC is a full-service staffing firm and IT Solutions company with a reputation for client care and business integrity. Dataman is aware that retaining the temporary support staff to successfully implement agency missions and objectives is a challenge felt throughout the government and corporate industry. Dataman has an impressive history of providing qualified administrative, clerical, professional and office support personnel since our inception. It has the ability to provide pre-screened qualified individuals of many skill levels to any industry on a national level. Dataman constantly run testing and trainings to make sure all of the people we place meet a designated skill level, as required by each individual job. All candidates are validated and verified to their competencies.

Dataman has augmented a large number of temporary resources of varijob categories through NASPO ValuePoint contract to states like Arkansas, Iowa, New Jersey, New Mexico, Connecticut, Nebraska, Vermont, South Dakota, Minnesota, Hawaii and Colorado.

Dataman has provided temporary staffing Solutions to numerorganizations across the nation and offered the following full range of services to support the agencies:

.Administrative Call Support

.Office Support

.Call Center Support

.Event Management Support Services

.Facility Management Support Services

.Finance, Accounting and Procurement Support Services

.General Clerical Support Services

.Healthcare Administrative Support Services

.Human Resources Support Services

.Project and Program Management Support Services

.Records Management Support Services

.Warehouse and Logistical Support Services

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, CEO of DatamanUSA,“Dataman Temps focuses on the temporary staffing market that is comprised of a team of human resource experts who provide innovative mission support solutions and flexible job opportunities to top notch, best in class administrative and mission support candidates who are proficient with varisoftware programs, possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and who are committed to and realize that today's administrative and mission support employees are an integral part of every organization and agency. We have a unique approach to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce to satisfy your goals and objectives, cost effectively.”

ABOUT NASPO VALUEPOINT Temporary Staffing Contract

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organizedterritories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1992 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

To avail services of Datamanthrough NASPO ValuePoint Contract, please visit NASPO ValuePoint Webpage .

ABOUT DATAMANUSA

Founded in 2000, Datamanis a leader in providing comprehensive Information Temporary Staffing Services including all categories related to Administrative/Clerical Services, Facilities and Custodial, Healthcare, Professional, Accounting/Finance Services, Information Technology Services, etc. to both commercial and government organizations. Dataman through its Education Center of Excellence supports the Educational Services Industry including schools, colleges, universities, and training centers by helping them meet their ever-changing business needs.

To know more about the services offered by DatamanUSA, please visit Datamanwebsite.

ABOUT DATAMAN TEMPS

Dataman has a separate division for temporary staffing with carefully selected recruiters to provide the best and most customized services to our clients.

Dataman Temps focuses and delivers temporary staffing. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client's temporary staffing needs. Visit DatamanTemps for more information. To apply for jobs, please visit

Nidhi Saxena

DatamanUSA, llc

+1 720-248-3131

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram