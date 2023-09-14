Snugpall Promotes Cruelty-Free Comfort With Line Of 100% Vegan Sherpa Blankets

SnugPall, Top Rated Sherpa Blanket in the USA

Each blanket is crafted from high-quality fleece

VARENNES, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SnugPall, the“cozy blanket” brand making a name for itself in households across North America, is on a mission to bring awareness and adoption of cruelty-free blanket options to more shoppers this holiday season with a newly announced Bundle & Save program. The initiative aims to make the brand's top-rated sherpa blankets more accessible to everyone during prime gift-giving months, offering the brand promise of“the warmest, softest, coziest, and snuggliest blanket you will ever get,” with the added benefit of being an animal-safe option.

Featuring a“cloud-like” vegan fleece on the inner side and flannel fleece with colorful graphics on the outer side, SnugPall has strived to make their blankets the embodiment of luxury, according to the family-run e-commerce store. Measuring 60" x 70", SnugPall's vegan sherpa blankets are estimated to be large enough to accommodate a family of four for activities like snuggling by the fire or enjoying holiday movies together on the couch.

“What sets SnugPall apart is our unwavering commitment to quality,” said a representative from the brand.“As a family-run business, we only source the highest quality, completely cruelty-free sherpa, made from the latest ultra-soft polyester, so you and your family can enjoy unparalleled comfort with a clear conscience.”

While poorly constructed sherpa blankets can lead to matting or peeling, SnugPall's“highest quality guarantee” ensures a SnugPall snuggle blanket will last for years. The brand also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with free shipping and returns forcustomers.

Shera blankets, also referred to as faux shearling, offer a number of benefits for kids and families, including:

●A moisture wicking effect

●The ability to hold warmth, making it a viable comforter alternative

●Ultra-soft touch polyester

●Better affordability vs. wool

●100% cruelty-free production

For those looking to share the coziness with loved ones this holiday season, SnugPall's new Bundle & Save program offers cost savings with the purchase of 2 or 3 blanket bundles.

“Our goal is to make it easier than ever to spread warmth and joy during the holiday season. What better way to spread the message about the undeniable comfort of vegan sherpa than getting it in the hands of more folks to experience for themselves.” add a brand rep.

While SnugPall is for both adults and kids, the brand designed the blankets specifically with kids in mind. Design options include brightly colored heart, cat, and dog patterns in blue or pink.

To care for a SnugPall, the brand recommends hand-washing for ultimate durability, but gently machine washing in cold water using mild detergents will also be well-tolerated by the material.

For more information on SnugPall blankets, their cruelty-free ethos, and their brand philosophy, visit snugpallor follow the #SNUGPALL hashtag on social media to see real stories of SnugPalls in action.

About SnugPall

Founded in Quebec, Canada, SnugPall is a family-run business dedicated to crafting fun and cozy vegan blankets designed especially for kids and families in mind. As a family-run brand, their passion for warmth and comfort drives everything they do, ensuring that each product they offer is crafted with love and care. Beyond the products, SnugPall prioritizes customer satisfaction. With prompt deliveries, exceptional service, and a seamless shopping experience, they aim to create a community of satisfied customers who share their love for all things cozy and cruelty-free.

FREDERIC BON

9457-5396 Quebec Inc.



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram