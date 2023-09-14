Vfs Global Brings Passport And Attestation Services Closer To Home For Indian Citizens In Ksa

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)
VFS Global will conduct consular camps in till the end of the year The Camps will offer Passport Renewal and Document Attestation services for Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia
To ease the passport renewal process for Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Embassy/ Consulate of India in has unified efforts with VFS Global, the world's largest voutsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, to organise scattered tours to collect passport renewal applications & Documents Attestations for Indian communities residing in the remote locations of the central, eastern and western regions of the Kingdom.
VFS Global has been conducting these Consular Camps since 2009, covering Bisha, Jizan, Medina, Yanbu, Taif, Mecca and Najran in the western region. Similar tours are organised in the central & eastern region covering, Sakaka, Arar, Hafr Al Batin, Khafji, Hofuf, Al Quryat and Wadi Dawasir.
Tour dates have been announced for the period of September to December 2023. Indian nationals can submit their passport renewal or Document Attestation applications as per the instructions given below: Applicants can select the service they need: passport renewal or document attestation Complete the online passport application form on the Govt. of India website based on the service required & region; print & sign the hard copy of the form Create a profile on the VFS Global website, and generate the Appointment confirmation letter Book an appointment for the consular camp locations online Arrive at the consular camp at the designated time and carry the printed form, supporting documents, and appointment confirmation email VFS Global will review the application and accept the documents at the Consular camp itself. Applicants will receive application process notifications via email/ SMS (if opted)
About VFS Global:
VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 147 countries. The company has processed over 268 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to foentirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.
VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.
MENAFN14092023005446012082ID1107071224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.