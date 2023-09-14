Vfs Global Brings Passport And Attestation Services Closer To Home For Indian Citizens In Ksa



VFS Global will conduct consular camps in till the end of the year The Camps will offer Passport Renewal and Document Attestation services for Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia

To ease the passport renewal process for Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Embassy/ Consulate of India in has unified efforts with VFS Global, the world's largest voutsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, to organise scattered tours to collect passport renewal applications & Documents Attestations for Indian communities residing in the remote locations of the central, eastern and western regions of the Kingdom.

VFS Global has been conducting these Consular Camps since 2009, covering Bisha, Jizan, Medina, Yanbu, Taif, Mecca and Najran in the western region. Similar tours are organised in the central & eastern region covering, Sakaka, Arar, Hafr Al Batin, Khafji, Hofuf, Al Quryat and Wadi Dawasir.

Tour dates have been announced for the period of September to December 2023. Indian nationals can submit their passport renewal or Document Attestation applications as per the instructions given below:

