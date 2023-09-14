Optimi Health Celebrates Encouraging Results From The Maps Phase 3 Mdma-Assisted Therapy Clinical Trial

The randomized, double-blind, confirmatory Phase 3 study focused on the assessment of the efficacy and safety of MDMA-assisted therapy in comparison to placebo with identical therapy. This groundbreaking trial was notably diverse, including a significant representation from the Hispanic/Latino community (26.9%) and individuals identifying as other than White (33.7%), presenting a comprehensive insight into the therapy's effectiveness across a broad spectrum of individuals.

Moreover, the participants undergoing MDMA-AT displayed a marked improvement in functionality, as measured by the Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS) functional impairment score, with a mean change of -3.3 compared to -2.1 in the placebo group, also showcasing statistical significance with P=0.03 and a moderate effect size (d=0.4).

An encouraging aspect of the trial outcomes is the general tolerability of the treatment. While seven participants experienced a severe treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE), there were no deaths or seriTEAEs reported, emphasizing the general safety of the MDMA-AT approach.

"We are truly heartened by the indications from the trial that MDMA-AT stands as a beacon of hope, potentially serving as a transformative tool in alleviating the distress and impairment witnessed in individuals battling moderate to severe PTSD," said Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick. "It could open new doors and foster hope where it is much needed."

Optimi gratefully acknowledges the participants, clinicians, and all involved who have played a crucial role in bringing this pioneering study to fruition. For further details on the study, please refer to the ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04077437.