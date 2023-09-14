Origins Project Launches Two Socal Events To Benefit Stem Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Origins Project Foundation is excited to announce“A Night at the Museum” - two, in-person events in Southern California on October 15th and 17th.
The first event is hosted at the historic Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, Orange County, and is set to feature a fascinating, live lecture by renowned scientist and author Lawrence M. Krauss. Lawrence will dive into the unsolved mysteries of the cosmos that are featured in his new book, The Edge of Knowledge. It seeks to explore the profound questions that have captivated humanity and underscores the significance of admitting, "I DON'T KNOW". This sentiment, especially vital for scientists, educators, and parents, acts as a catalyst for exploration, helping kindle a passion in young minds about the universe enveloping them.
The follow-up event moves just a few hours down south to San Diego at the iconic San Diego Air and Space Museum to present a live dialogue between Dr. Krauss and esteemed Cosmologist Dr. Brian Keating. This interactive session promises to shed light on recent scientific advancements and delve deeper into the larger societal implications of scientific pursuits.
Both Events Will Have A Thorough Q&A Session, Meet & Greet Opportunities, And A VIP Reception With Exclusive Book Signings
Tickets are available for purchase here .
Proceeds from "A Night at the Museum" will be channeled towards enhancing STEM education. This includes supporting initiatives like these events and the Origins Podcast, a public-access program that features in-depth conversations with some of the most interesting people in the world about the issues that impact all ofin the 21st century. Additionally, the foundation will be making efforts to raise funds to offer complimentary tickets to students and educators in the area.
Origins has also welcomed many sponsors to the event, even individuals who have simply wished to make sure tickets could be donated to those in need. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor and aligning your brand with the unique, positive impact in science and culture that the Origins Project provides, you can learn more on the Origins Project website.
About The Speakers:
Brian Keating is a Chancellor's Distinguished Professor of physics at the Center for Astrophysics & Space Sciences (CASS) in the Department of Physics at the University of California, San Diego. He is a public speaker, inventor, and an expert in the study of the universe's oldest light, the cosmic microwave background (CMB), using it to learn about the origin and evolution of the universe. Keating is a writer and podcaster and the best-selling author of one of Amazon Editors' 'Best Non-fiction Books of All Time”, Losing the Nobel Prize.
Lawrence Krauss is an internationally known theoretical physicist and bestselling author. He is currently President of The Origins Project Foundation, and host of The Origins Podcast. His wide research interests have focused on the interface between elementary particle physics and cosmology, including the origin and evolution of the Universe and the fundamental structure of matter. Among his numerimportant scientific contributions was the proposal, in 1995, that most of the energy of the Universe resided in empty space. Lawrence Krauss has held endowed professorships at numeruniversities and most recently served as Director of Arizona State University's Origins Project, and Foundation Professor for a decade from 2008-2018, and also as Chair of the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists from 2006-2018. He has written over 600 publications and 12 popular books, including the international best-sellers, The Physics of Star Trek and A Universe from Nothing. His latest book, The Edge of Knowledge, was released in May 2023. Krauss has written for magazines and newspapers including, to name just a few, The New York Times, The Wall St. Journal, The Globe and Mail, The National Post, and the New Yorker, and appears regularly on radio, television and most recently in several feature films. Among his numerawards are included the three major awards from all 3physics societies and the 2012 Public Service Award from the National Science Board for his contributions to the public understanding of science.
