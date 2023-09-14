Sysdyne Technologies Announces Completion Of Soc2 Compliance Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RigorProcess Serves to Validate Sysdyne as a Trusted Cloud-Native Software Platform Provider for Mission Critical Concrete Production
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies , the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, announces the completion of Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification, ensuring the company's data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards in the industry. Conducted by an independent global professional services firm, the audit validates that Sysdyne's security practices, policies, and procedures meet SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
“We are proud to have obtained SOC 2 compliance certification, reinforcing our commitment to customers on the Sysdyne platform that their data is secure, is available, and that processing integrity is maintained every day,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies.“With concrete producers rapidly embracing modern cloud-native technologies, converting over from dated on-premises offerings, it is important that we are able to demonstrate trust and transparency with them via SOC 2 certification and that they are confident Sysdyne is making every effort to maintaining high standards for security and compliance.”
SOC 2 is a set of standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to provide customer assurance of a service provider's system and operations. In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Sysdyne continues to further invest in several enhancements to its technology platform by adding additional layers of redundancy and increasing monitoring coverage.
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suitebased support servicing customers around the world.
