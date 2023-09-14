Stocks In Play

9/14/2023 - 12:12 PM EST - Usha Resources Ltd : Provides an update on its on-going field program at the White Willow Lithium Pegmatite Project located 170 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has completed 5 weeks of fieldwork this season, with data compilation complete for 618 samples. Usha Resources Ltd shares V.USHA are trading up one cent at $0.18.

