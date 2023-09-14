(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Dow Gains for First Time in Three Sessions
Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial average gained for the first day in three after August retail sales came in better than expected and another inflation reading was not as bad as feared.
The 30-stock index sprang up 124.89 points to open Thursday at 34,700.42.
The S&P 500 index gained 13.22 points to 4,480.66.
The NASDAQ index acquired 9.76 points to 13,823.34.
The August reading of the producer price index came in hotter than expected. It rose 0.7%, more than the 0.4% increase anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones. However, excluding food and energy, core PPI increased 0.2%, in line with the estimate.
That comes after August's consumer price index on Wednesday showed core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was slightly hotter than expected.
August retail sales came in better than expected, jumping 0.6% against a 0.1% increase expected by economists. Excluding autos, retail sales rose 0.6% last month, more than the forecasted 0.4% increase.
Elsewhere, Adobe is expected to post quarterly results after the market close Thursday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped, raising yields to 4.29% from Wednesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices added $1.39 to $89.91 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $9.70 to $1,922.80 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN14092023000212011056ID1107071172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.