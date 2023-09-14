Ncsolutions Recognized As A Leader In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSolutions (NCS) has been recognized as a leader in the Measurement and Attribution category in the 'Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze and Activate Data to Boost Revenue'

executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

NCS was identified in Snowflake's latest report as a leader in the measurement and attribution category for helping joint customers in consumer packaged goods (CPG) increase return on advertising spend and incremental sales. Brands leverage NCS insights on Snowflake Data Cloud to target, optimize, and measure campaign outcomes using the company's CPG Insights Stream. This new service is designed to fuel clean rooms or other data environments with privacy-safe, ready-to-use CPG buyer insights.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers.

By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy-enhancing technologies and the heightened fomarketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The 10 categories include:



Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation



Identity & Onboarders



Customer Data Activation

Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"The Snowflake Data Cloud enables marketing professionals to see the value of operating with the full breadth of their data," said Denise Persson, chief marketing officer at Snowflake. "When a partner is able to enrich that data with turnkey access to actionable insights, that value multiplies. NCS emerged as a leader because it provides refined, comprehensive CPG buying insights, which our joint customers are leveraging to fuel their analytics."

"The need to conduct deep analysis is a top driver of CPG brand marketers' clean room strategies, but marketers need quality insights to make this possible. Our recognition as a leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is proof brands will advance analytics goals faster when they have access to ready-to-use buying household intelligence, " said Jeff Doherty, chief operating officer, of NCSolutions. "Alongside Snowflake's Data Cloud-a powerful, flexible and fully managed cloud data platform-our customers are able to conduct advanced analytics, drive more effective marketing approaches, and develop new growth strategies."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About NCS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands are achieving continuoptimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. NCS has offices in NYC and remote workers in varicities all over the U.S. Visitat ncsolutionsto learn more.

