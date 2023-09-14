Country Roads Rv Center To Attend The Progressive® Ncrvda Charlotte Rv Show & Sale September 14-17, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will attend the Progressive®

NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show & Sale. The show, which is from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17, will take place at The Park Expo and Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read more about the show, please visit

.

As a company spokesperson noted, Country Roads RV Center is proud to be an active member of the North Carolina RV Dealers' Association for many years.

"Being involved with NCRVDA offersoutstanding opportunities to hit the road and spend time with our existing customers while we get fresh chances to meet new friends," the spokesperson noted, adding that CRRVC will exhibit in the northeast corner of Liberty Hall.

"Just come in through the Main Entrance, take a right up the corridor, then follow the exhibit hall all the way down until you seeon the left. We'll be featuring our latest and best conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, and sport utility RVs for you and your family to tour and explore."

Country Roads RV Center will have the following brands at the Show:



Coachmen Apex

Lacrosse

Tracer

Sandpiper

Sabre Wolf Pack

The friendly staff from

CRRVC will be on hand to answer any questions people might have about everything from technical specs and towing weight limits to financing and special incentives, as well as bargains and special offers for first responders and military personnel.

In addition to including some of the latest and hottest in outdoor travel and towing technology for comfort and performance, the Progressive® NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show & Sale also features educational seminars about everything from Traveling with Pets to Cool RV Tools, Gadgets and Must Have Apps.

The Show will be open to the public from 10 am-7 pm on Thursday-Saturday, and from 10 am-4 pm Sunday. Daily ticket prices are $9 for adults 13+ if bought online, or $10 at the door. Admission on Thursday and Friday is $8 for senior citizens 60+ and active and retired military and first responder personnel with ID; on Saturday and Sunday admission is $9 for senior citizens 60+ and active and retired military and first responder personnel with ID. Kids 12 and under get in free every day.

"The Show will be a great time to get the family together and start planning your outdoor adventures for 2023 and beyond-and to get to know Country Roads RV Center if you don't already," the spokesperson noted.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers, and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family-owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit

.

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC

27295

(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc