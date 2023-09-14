Iaea Missions Complete Rotations At Ukrainian Npps - Inspectorate

That's according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate , Ukrinform reports.

"Last week, the rotation of experts from the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency was successfully completed at the Rivne NPP, the South Ukrainian NPP, and the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Also, this week, the rotation of the experts of the permanent monitoring mission at the Chornobyl NPP was successfully conducted," the report says.

In addition, SNRIU Acting Chairman Oleh Korikov held a meeting at the Rivne NPP with IAEA representatives, who are deployed at the plant as part of a permanent monitoring mission and as part of a group of inspectors that worked at the RNPP within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Korikov emphasized the importance of the work of both IAEA groups. Thus, inspection within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons demonstrates Ukraine's openness in the field of nuclear energy use. The work of the IAEA permanent mission at the nuclear power plant allows for recording all the impacts that Ukrainian nuclear facilities experience amid Russia's full-scale military invasion.

As reported, on August 31, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted a rotation of its mission at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.