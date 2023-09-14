Erdogan Officially Appoints New Ambassador To Ukraine

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the decree signed by the President of Turkey, published in the Official Gazette

"Mustafa Levent Bilgen shall be appointed ambassador to Ukraine," the document says.

Turkish mass media reported on the nominee for the ambassador's post in June this year, and now he has been officially appointed.

According to the decree issued today, new Turkish ambassadors were also appointed in Poland, Morocco, Burundi, and Russia.

Deputy General Director for Multilateral Economic Affairs Alp Denktash became the new Ambassador to Poland, and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanju Bilgic became an Ambassador to Russia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the new ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine, Mustafa Levent Bilgen, headed the Consulate General in Toronto, New York, was Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, and later was an adviser to the foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament. The previAmbassador of Turkey to Ukraine, Jagmur Güldere, had performed his duties since January 2019.