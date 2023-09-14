Biden Announces New U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine's Economic Recovery

That's according to a statement posted on the White House's website on Thursday, September 14, Ukrinform reports.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

"As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader - with deep familial ties to Ukraine - Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position," Biden said.

Pritzker is expected to work in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, U.S. allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector and drive the United States' efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy. This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia's brutal attacks and destruction.

"Special Representative Pritzker will also work with Ukraine's other international partners, including via the G7 coordination platform, to ensure that international efforts are complementary and mutually reinforcing, as well as to encourage international partners to keep stepping up their support for Ukraine's immediate economic recovery needs," the statement said.

Special Representative Pritzker will help the Ukrainian government make reforms needed to strengthen its economy. She will also work with Ukraine to help ensure that as Ukraine begins to rebuild, it rebuilds stronger.