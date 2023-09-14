Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Ukrainian Jewish Community

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, I met with representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community - with our soldiers and rabbis from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadiach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President

The president thanked the meeting participants for their support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian desire for peace.

"There can be peace only thanks to Ukraine's victory. And we believe that we will be able to restore a fair and honest peace for all of Ukraine as soon as possible," he added.

As of early Thursday, September 14, 22,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region.



















































The celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, this year falls on September 15-17. Last year, 23,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman.

Photo credit: Office of the President