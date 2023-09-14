Ukrainian Forces Successful Near Klishchiivka, Andriivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update posted on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut axis.

On the said sectors of the front, Ukrainian defenders are destroying the enemy and liberating temporarily occupied territories step by step.

In total, more than 20 combat engagements were recorded at the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit an enemy command post, two anti-aircraft missile systems, five artillery pieces and ammunition depot.

Russia launched a missile strike, 44 airstrikes and 37 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. In particular, the invaders once again used Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones against the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.