Ukrainian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Coordinate Positions Ahead Of Un General Assembly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Brazil, Dmytro Kuleba and Mauro Vieira, coordinated positions ahead of the upcoming high-level week of the UN General Assembly.
“During our call, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and I discussed the development of Ukrainian-Brazilian bilateral relations. We also coordinated our positions ahead of the upcoming high-level week of the UN General Assembly,” Kuleba wrote. Read also: Brazil 's president hopes to put Putin, Zelensky at negotiating table at UN General Assembl
The 77th UN General Assembly's high-level week will take place in New York on September 19-25.
As reported by Ukrinform, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that the G20 summit is not the right place to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, and the UN General Assembly, where the leaders of states and governments from around the world will gather on September 19, is more suitable for this.
