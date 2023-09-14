Stefanishyna Proposes Convening Ukraine-Nato Council On Energy Security

She said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the implementation of the VilnSummit decisions, as well as Ukraine's urgent needs to counter Russian aggression.

“The NATO Summit in Vilnhas become an important milestone on this path, and its decisions are important for the strategic development of relations between Ukraine and the Alliance. All of them bring Ukraine closer to NATO, and we are committed to implementing them in full,” the Deputy Prime Minister said at the meeting.

She reminded that the first extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, convened after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative, was held in July this year. The official stressed that Ukraine sees the newly created Council as a tool for integration into the Alliance.

Given the possible intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, Olha Stefanishyna proporsed holding a Council meeting on energy security in the near future.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister presented Ukraine's vision of the structure and format of the adapted Annual National Programme (ANP).

The parties also discussed the NATO-Ukraine Interoperability Roadmap, which should contain detailed steps to support reforms in Ukraine's security and defence sector and harmonise it with the relevant defence planning processes of the Alliance.

Stefanishyna thanked the Alliance leadership for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including through the renewed Comprehensive Assistance Package, which would be a unique multi-year programme of logistical, institutional and advisory support to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

One of the key topics of the discussion was the current security situation and Ukraine's urgent needs.

“The more weapons we receive, the sooner we will liberate all our territories. Our most urgent needs remain unchanged – air defence systems, tanks, heavy armoured vehicles, ammunition, F-16 fighters,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

As reported, Olha Stefanishyna started her visit to Brussels on Thursday.