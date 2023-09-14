Thursday, 14 September 2023 11:08 GMT

Prices On Baku's Housing Market Increase


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. There was an increase in prices in the housing market in Baku in August, the Center for Economic and Social Development told Trend.

Private houses and land plots increased in price by 1.7 percent compared to the previmonth. The demand for apartments in residential buildings and for non-residential premises has not changed.

The monthly increase in prices for apartments in residential buildings amounted to 1.8 percent.

For non-residential premises, the monthly price increase was 2.3 percent. The increase in prices was most noticeable in the rental housing market. In August, prices in the rental housing market increased by 5.2 percent. This is due to the growing demand on the eve of the new academic year.

