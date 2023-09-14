Prices On Baku's Housing Market Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. There
was an increase in prices in the housing market in Baku in August,
the Center for Economic and Social Development told Trend.
Private houses and land plots increased in price by
1.7 percent compared to the previmonth. The demand for
apartments in residential buildings and for non-residential
premises has not changed.
The monthly increase in prices for apartments in
residential buildings amounted to 1.8 percent.
For non-residential premises, the monthly price
increase was 2.3 percent. The increase in prices was most
noticeable in the rental housing market. In August, prices in the
rental housing market increased by 5.2 percent. This is due to the
growing demand on the eve of the new academic year.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107071070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.