Prices On Baku's Housing Market Increase

Private houses and land plots increased in price by 1.7 percent compared to the previmonth. The demand for apartments in residential buildings and for non-residential premises has not changed.

The monthly increase in prices for apartments in residential buildings amounted to 1.8 percent.

For non-residential premises, the monthly price increase was 2.3 percent. The increase in prices was most noticeable in the rental housing market. In August, prices in the rental housing market increased by 5.2 percent. This is due to the growing demand on the eve of the new academic year.