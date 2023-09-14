Turkmenistan And Hungary To Swap Inaugurations Of Embassies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 14. Turkmenistan and Hungary have agreed to open embassies in each
other's countries, informed Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of
State for International Communication on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
He noted that this step follows Hungary's commitment to
establish diplomatic missions in all member states of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
Meanwhile, it opens up new opportunities for bilateral
cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening economic
partnership between the two countries and as Hungary continues to
deepen diplomatic interaction with the Turkic world, this step
marks an important milestone in its foreign policy agenda.
Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign
Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said at the end of
August that Budapest and Ashgabat had concluded a political
agreement on gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Hungary and
negotiations between the companies were next.
