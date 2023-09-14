Canadian Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The
Canadian delegation visited the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts
during its visit to Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Chandra Arya, MP, Member of the House of Commons of
Canada, Ron East, publishing director of the prestigiCanadian
Jewish media platform "Thej.ca", and Nigar Aliyeva, co-founder of
the Azerbaijani weekend school "Karabakh" operating in Ottawa,
participated in the meeting.
The destruction seen by the members of the delegation
on the way to the Khudaferin Bridge made a deep impression on them.
They said that they understand well how Azerbaijanis feel, who have
been living with longing for their native land for 30 years.
Members of the delegation took a photo for memory
against the background of the Khudaferin Bridge.
The guests were provided with detailed information
about the infrastructure of this residential area, which was
rebuilt based on the 'smart village' concept in the village of
Aghali in Zangilan. The guests who got familiarized with the
conditions created in the kindergarten and school
In addition, the Canadian guests sitting behind the
students' desks in the classrooms assessed the operation of such a
school in the village of Aghali as a remarkable event and wished
the teachers who answered all their questions good luck in the new
school year.
The meeting ended with a commemorative photo with the
teaching staff.
Afterwards, the guests visited the house of one of the
residents of the village of Aghali. Welcoming the foreign guests
with hospitality and stressing that they are happy to return to
their homeland, the hostess asked to convey to the Canadian public
the desire of our people to live in peace and harmony and the
peaceful efforts of the Azerbaijani state towards the normalization
of the region.
The current visit took place within the framework of
the project of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in
connection with informing the international community about
Azerbaijani realities.
