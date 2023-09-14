Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol's Nancy Moore Receives National 2023 Barbara Mcginty Smp Leadership Award

A national honor presented annually to an SMP director whose work makes a positive impact on the program and the greater community, the 2023 Barbara McGinty Award recognizes an inspiring leader who serves as "a champion for all" and is an active advocate for beneficiaries, their families and caregivers in the fight against health care fraud, errors and abuse. Candidates are nominated and selected by their SMP peers.

"As IN SMP's Program Director, Nancy not only works tirelessly for Hoosiers, their family members and caregivers, she frequently shares Indiana's best practices and success stories with the entire SMP network, which includes every state, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, improving the network's ability to serve beneficiaries across the country," said IAAAA's CEO, Kristen LaEace. "Nancy also provides advance alerts to Medicare on emerging fraud trends she is seeing at the individual beneficiary level, allowing Medicare to take action against fraud perpetrators."

Her award nomination commended Moore for providing constructive comments during SMP networking calls and noted her consistent willingness to collaborate and share ideas with other SMP programs across the country. Backed by a robust team of partners that greatly contributes to her success, and the success of Indiana's SMP, Moore was also lauded for her efforts to advance the field. Her nomination noted that Moore prioritizes continuing education and promotes and advocates for these opportunities with other SMP directors.

Moore said it is an honor to be selected for this national award – especially because of her personal history with the award's namesake.

"I was fortunate to have met Barbara years ago and learn from her vast knowledge of SMP work and advocacy," she explained. "Since I knew her, this award is even more special."

Moore added that she is grateful to the Indiana SMP team for its tireless efforts to educate beneficiaries, caregivers, and professionals on how to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud.

"I want to thank our partners and recognize the support we all receive from each other, especially the guidance and support we receive from ACL, the SMP Resource Center and our professional colleagues that serve older adults and people with disabilities. It really helps to have this foundation to combat fraud and abuse encountered in Medicare," she shared.

About IN SMP

In partnership with Medicare and Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging, IN

SMP's primary goal is to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. IN SMP will arm you with the knowledge to identify common scams, safeguard your personal information, identify and dispute billing inaccuracies and avoid unnecessary charges. Even if you're unable to handle these issues on your own, IN SMP can work with family or caregivers to ensure you're protected. If necessary, IN SMP can also refer you to outside organizations that can intervene. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE IAAAA