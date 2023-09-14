New Report Details Community Association Maintenance Best Practices

Following the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse and tragic death of 98 people in June 2021 in Surfside, Fla., the Foundation and Community Associations Institute (CAI) recognized that greater clarity was required about the role of maintenance planning and programming in communities around the world. Community associations, also known as condominium communities, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, and their elected volunteer board members have a mandate to preserve, protect, and enhance their properties.

“The new report published by the Foundation provides detailed tools, resources, and guidance to help community association board members succeed in fulfilling their obligations related to maintenance in their community,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, executive director of the Foundation and CAI's chief strategy officer.“The planned application of maintenance through an ongoing maintenance program is the best way for boards to achieve the goal of preserving, protecting, and enhancing their communities.”

Best Practices: Community Association Maintenance highlights building maintenance programs, the roles and responsibilities of the developer and homeowners, the intersection of reserve studies and maintenance, sample maintenance checklists, and more.

“If a board fails to maintain its community, it will quickly fall into disrepair and begin a downward spiral that is hard to reverse. The usual outcome is special assessments, board recalls, bank borrowing, and political upheaval leading to more chaos,” says J. David Rauch, one of the new report's authors and the president and CEO of ProTec Building Services in San Diego.“If maintenance is applied intelligently with a maintenance plan and a maintenance program accompanied by a properly prepared and funded reserve study, the community will enjoy desirable common areas and thrive at reasonable expense.”

The Foundation offers function-specific Best Practices Reports on select topics to document criteria, detail case studies of community association success, and develop a showcase of community excellence. Community Association Maintenance is the organization's 12th report. Other reports cover transition from developer control, reserve studies, strategic planning, natural disasters, financial operations, governance, security, and more.

Community Association Maintenance is available as a free digital book and download . A printed version is available for sale through the CAI Press bookstore.

Community Association Maintenance is proudly sponsored by Associa and Avalon Management Group .

The new report is part of the Foundation's and CAI's commitment to improving condominium safety and developing structurally sound and fiscally responsible communities. View more information and resources related to condominium safety at

