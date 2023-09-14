James Scott Farrin Attorney Nichad Davis Chosen For 2023 National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 List*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that attorney Nichad Davis is being honored on the National Black Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40" list for 2023. Already honored on Black Business Ink Magazine's "40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Triad" list for 2022, Davis continues to amass accolades for his work as a civil rights attorney, personal injury attorney, and community leader.*
Honorees on the "Top 40 Under 40" list are selected on the basis of outstanding reputation, notable achievements and court outcomes, nominations from leading lawyers, membership in national and state specialty lawyer organizations, and rankings from national organizations.
Davis leads the civil rights practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. He is the firm's second attorney to be named to the National Black Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40" list, joining attorney and firm Partner Leila Hicks who was honored in 2021.*
