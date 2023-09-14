Taiga Motors Corporation Opens The Market

Taiga Motors is a pioneering Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Taiga is the leading manufacturer of electric snowmobiles and the first in the world to mass-produce fully electric personal watercrafts. The company is currently ramping up deliveries and production at its Montreal facility. Taiga's vehicles have won multiple prestigiinnovation awards and contain technology backed by over 100 granted and pending patents.

