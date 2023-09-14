Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel To Be Visited By Ghostly Apparitions

The Séance Experience's Séance Master about to begin an Arizona séance

The Congress Plaza Hotel nominated by Today for Best Haunted Hotel in America (photo courtesy of FrightFind)

The Séance ExperienceTM Logo

The Séance ExperienceTM will be conducting live re-creations of authentic Victorian Era dark Séances at the Congress Plaza Hotel, a most haunted place in Chicago

Fred Kent

The Séance ExperienceTM

+1 312-221-4800



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram