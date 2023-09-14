MONCITY, MONACO, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Frieze Seoul, the highly anticipated international contemporary art fair, made its return to the vibrant city of Seoul from September 6th to September 9th, 2023. This year, Frieze Seoul served as an extraordinary showcase of cutting-edge art, and one of the most thrilling highlights of the event was the presence of renowned Monegasque artist Philippe Pastor , represented by the prestigiRobilant + Voena Gallery .

Frieze Seoul was held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center, located at 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06164, South Korea. The event featured a diverse array of contemporary art from around the world, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of global artistic expression.

Philippe Pastor, an internationally acclaimed artist hailing from the Principality of Monaco, was represented by a bold piece paying homage to the color blue. These monochrome works were juxtaposed with a colorful three-meter-tall butterfly artwork by Damien Hirst.

At Frieze Seoul 2023, Robilant+Voena exhibited a wide range of artworks from Western art history, organized into three main sections: Italian Old Masters, Italian and European 20th-century pioneers, and hand-selected contemporary artists. The latter group included artists engaging with the great tradition of art history from centuries past, with two outstanding works by Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons forming the centerpiece of the exhibition.

Robilant + Voena Gallery, renowned for representing some of the most innovative and influential artists globally, took pride in presenting Philippe Pastor's work at Frieze Seoul. The gallery viewed this collaboration as an opportunity to continue fostering dialogue around contemporary art and to connect with a global audience of art enthusiasts.

Frieze Seoul 2023 was a memorable event celebrating the diversity and creativity of the contemporary art world. Collectors had the privilege of immersing themselves in the brilliance of Philippe Pastor's art and the excellence of Robilant + Voena Gallery at Booth M17 in the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center from September 6th to September 9th, 2023, making it a truly remarkable experience.

About Frieze Seoul: Frieze Seoul is an international contemporary art fair that brings together artists, galleries, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world. It provides a platform for the exploration and appreciation of contemporary art in the dynamic city of Seoul.

About Philippe Pastor (1961, Monaco) : Philippe Pastor is a visionary artist and a determined advocate for the preservation of nature. Recognized for his creative genby two Venice Biennales, as well as the United Nations, he is celebrated worldwide for his eloquent and impactful art. He uses his paintings made of natural pigments and his fam"burnt trees" sculptures to convey an important message about the relationship between man and nature, emphasizing our responsibility to protect our plfor future generations. Philippe Pastor's works are a call to action, an invitation to reflect on our impact on the environment and to recognize our vital dependence on nature. With a brilliant career of over 20 years that has seen his coverage in Forbes, artist Philippe Pastor is a leader in the art world committed to the fight for and preservation of our most preciplanetary heritage.

About Robilant + Voena Gallery: Robilant + Voena Gallery is a globally renowned art gallery that represents a distinguished roster of contemporary and modern artists. With locations in major art capitals, the gallery is committed to promoting exceptional artistic talent worldwide.

