Starsight Energy Wins Major Accolades At The Ghana Corporate Brands Awards

Starsight Energy ( ), a leading local provider of sustainable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce two remarkable wins at the prestigiGhana Corporate Brands Awards (GCBA), that underpin its dedication to excellence in the energy sector.

The GCBA is a highly regarded annual event that recognises and celebrates exceptional brands and companies in Ghana, across variindustries. The awards serve as a benchmark of excellence and highlight the organisations that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and impact in the energy sector.

Starsight Energy's win in two of the most prominent categories – Energy Service Provider Brand of the Year and Renewable Energy Brand of the Year – is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering clean, sustainable, and reliable energy solutions to its clients across East Africa.

"As big believers in technology and innovation, we are truly honoured to receive these prestigiaccolades from the Ghana Corporate Brands Awards”, says Emmanuel Ayifa Baah, Managing Director, Starsight Energy (Ghana).“It makes me incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that our team of seasoned clean energy professionals puts into every single project to ensure we always deliver exceptional energy solutions to our valued customers."

Starsight Energy has been at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing progressively innovative renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients. The company's integrated energy services, which include solar power generation, energy storage, and energy management, have not only helped reduce energy costs for its clients but have also contributed significantly to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change.

These awards are a reflection of Starsight Energy's significant contributions to the renewable energy sector and its relentless pursuit of sustainability. The wins have also solidified its position as a leader in the transition to clean energy in the country.

Paul van Zijl, Group CEO says:“Being recognised by the GCBA in not one, but two categories, reinforces that our approach of exceptional customer service, innovation, and reliability in delivering energy solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients is certainly the right one. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to providing top-notch energy services that empower businesses to thrive while minimising their environmental footprint.”

As we look to the future of solar energy in Ghana, Starsight Energy remains steadfast in its mission to drive the adoption of clean and sustainable energy solutions. The company's vision is to accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable energy landscape by expanding its reach and providing even more businesses with access to affordable and reliable solar energy.

As first-time winners of these prestigiGCBA awards, the company is determined to leverage the wins as a springboard for its continued growth and influence in the energy sector.“We are redefining Ghana's – and in turn Africa's – energy future which is incredibly exciting. By consistently innovating we are building a brighter and more sustainable future for all, one solar panel at a time”, concludes Baah.

For more information about Starsight Energy and its award-winning energy solutions, please visit .