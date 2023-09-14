Kuwait Urges Iran To Coopearte With Iaea On Nuclear Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Thursday called on Iran to further cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over its nuclear program, in line with relevant UN conventions and protocols.
Countries reserve the right to develop nuclear weapons so long as they remain committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which guarantees the right of all members to develop nuclear energy for peaceful ends, according to a Kuwaiti embassy statement, citing the country's ambassador to Vienna and permanent representative to the UN Talal Al-Fassam.
Commending the UN nuclear watchdog's effort in monitoring the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, the statement urged Tehran to commit to IAEA protocols by fulfilling its legal obligations to provide "credible information" on its nuclear material. (end)
