Eu Urges North Korean Leader Not To Support Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) Thursday urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un not to give any political or military support to Russia.
"We urge North Korea to stop giving any support, political, or otherwise to this neo-imperialistic war of Russia against Ukraine. Any kind of military support for Russia would be met with an appropriate response," EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, told a news conference in Brussels.
"We have shown this already in case of Iran for its support to Russia," he noted.
The EU reaction came following a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Russia on Wednesday. According to Western media reports, the North Korean leader pledged to supply Russia with ammunition in its war against Ukraine.
"The meeting of these individuals is just showing that if Russia is deepening its ties with a regime with such as in the North Korea, the most isolated regime in the world, this just reflects Russia's isolation, desperation," said Stano. (end)
