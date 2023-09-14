China Opposes Us Involvement In South China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to the recentactions in the South China Sea, saying defense cooperation between countries should not harm the interests of third parties.
"We firmly oppose theinvolving itself in the South China Sea issue for its own selfish interests, disguising its actions under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation' to show off its military power and undermine the peace and stability of the region," National Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said. Tan made the remarks in response to a recent joint patrol conducted by theand the Philippines in the South China Sea.
"The Chinese military always firmly defends national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and resolutely maintains peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tan, adding that China is closely following the situation.
"China has always believed that defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should not harm the interests of third parties or regional peace and stability," the spokesman said. (end)
