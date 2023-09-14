Kosovo, Serbia Again Fail To Make Progress On Normalisation Process

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the high-level meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue failed on Thursday to bridge their differences on the normalisation process.
"We tried hard, but unfortunately, it was not possible to bridge the differences today," Borrell told reporters after hosting a joint meeting with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo and Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, in Brussels this afternoon.
"I also have to inform that there was no progress on de-escalation of tensions in the north of Kosovo," he declared.
"And today, I tried with Prime Minister Kurti and President Vucic to find solutions and a way forward based on our proposal," he said.
"Lack of action by either Party means that both Kosovo and Serbia are in direct and seriviolation of their Dialogue obligations and in breach of their promises," he said.
"Today, we again urged both Parties to take immediate action in the north of Kosovo to de-escalate the situation, to avoid any further destabilisation and to enable new early local elections to take place immediately," he stressed.
"We cannot sit and wait for the next crisis. This has to take place immediately, in line with the requests made by the European Union and the broader international community," added Borrell. (end)
nk.gb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107071018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.