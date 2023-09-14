Jordan Officials Partake In Government Communication Forum On Resource Sustainability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Sharjah, September 14 (Petra) -- Jordanian and Arab experts in energy and sustainability agreed on the need to transition towards relying on sustainable energy to counter carbon emissions.
Experts participating in the series of "Sustainability" Forum sessions at the 12th session of the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah revealed Thursday a global trend towards mining to extract minerals used in manufacturing batteries and store clean energy.
The Mining Sector Coordinator at the Royal Commission for Economic Modernisation in Jordan, Ayman Ayyash, said, "The world is experiencing a pivotal stage, which is the transition from fossil energy to sustainable energy."
He explained, "The world has emerged from global warming to thermal boiling, the consequences of which have appeared in Morocco, Libya and Europe's fires: the transition to clean energy has become a global need."
Ayyash said the world is moving to ban carbon emissions so that most car producers have decided not to have internal combustion cars by 2035, adding that EU countries have agreed to stop trading in fuel-powered vehicles by 2025.
The CEO of BEEAH Recycling Centre, Zakir Rabaiah, discussed the measures that have been taken towards transitioning to clean energy, "We began the complete waste management process in 2010, and today we have reached that 90% of the materials collected in the city of Sharjah are converted into Material".
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107071015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.