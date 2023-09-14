Pound Sterling Rises Against Dollar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 14 (Petra) -- The British pound rose slightly against thedollar on Thursday but remained below the $1.25 barrier.
According to British economic reports, the pound sterling rose against the dollar to $1.247, while it stabilised against the euro at €1.162.
