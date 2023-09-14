Khasawneh Chairs National Construction Council Meeting On Building Codes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh chaired Thursday a meeting of the National Construction Council on signing off the draft national building codes resistant to climate change.
Khasawneh said in a speech, "Just as we are looking for safe food and safe medicine, the government attaches great importance to road safety and the safety of buildings and facilities given their developmental, economic and social significance and as elements of providing a decent life for citizens."
He discussed the role of the Jordanian National Construction Council and the "importance " of the construction sector in developing the country's infrastructure and national economy.
He noted the "necessity" of abiding by the national building codes and tightening control over commitment to implementation to ensure safety in buildings against natural crises.
Khasawneh added that the meeting of the National Construction Council comes at a "crucial" since the region is witnessing natural disasters and quakes, including the earthquakes that struck Syria, Turkiye and Morocco.
He referred to the floods, such as the repercussions of the hurricane that struck the Libyan and Egyptian coasts.
"Today, we are most in need of adopting approaches related to conducting surveys, raising the level of preparedness and effective response to any emergency - God forbid - for the safety of our country and our citizens," Khasawneh said.
Khasawneh added that the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management began a cooperative approach with government institutions, experts and the Royal Scientific Society to conduct surveys related to building conditions and completed studies, adding that the "Safety Path" exercise, which the Centre is preparing, is aimed to raise readiness to deal and respond effectively to emergencies.
The President of the Royal Scientific Society, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, noted that the recent natural disasters in the region and the loss of lives "forceto work seriously to make our facilities, buildings and cities safer and more prepared."
The Minister of Public Works and Housing and the Chairman of the National Construction Council, Maher Abu Alsamen, said the Council "is working to enhance joint coordination between all state institutions to reach decisions and procedures that would enhance the quality of buildings in the Kingdom."
