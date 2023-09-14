Hneifat Launches 2023 Date Harvesting Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Middle Jordan Valley, Sep. 14 (Petra) Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday launched the 2023 Jordan Date Harvesting Season from the Middle Jordan Valley.
Hneifat said Jordan's date sector acquired "remarkable" economic value, as it employs more than 10,000 workers in varispecializations, and its exports reach JD50 million.
Hneifat added that areas planted with palm trees amount to 45,000 dunums countrywide, and Jordan's production of high-quality Medjool dates covers 15% of global demand.
Hneifat said the ministry provided the date sector with direct support and financing through Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) by providing soft, interest-free and low-interest loans, and permanent follow-up by protecting the local product and combating pests, primarily palm weevil.
Additionally, Hneifat noted the ministry opened marketing paths and promoted dates at local festivals and the annual International Date Palm Festival of Jordanian Dates, which was held in cooperation with Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.
For his part, Chairman of Progressive Agriculture Investment Co., Zaid Samir Kawar, said success of palm cultivation in Jordan is due to the appropriate environment.
He noted Jordanian dates obtained certificates that allow entry to global markets, as 70% of Jordan's production is exported to Europe, Morocco, and Russia. It indicates the universality of the Jordanian product.
