Amman International Book Fair To Kick Off September 21

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra)- Under Royal patronage, activities of Amman International Book Fair in its 22nd edition is scheduled to be launched from September 21-30.
The event, which is set to be held in Amman International Automobile Exhibition/ Airport Road, will see participation of 400 publishing houses from 22 countries.
In a press conference Thursday, at the Royal Cultural Center in Amman, Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, said continuation of holding the fair for two decades affirms Jordan's position at the Arab and international levels in the culture industry field as an "important" center for book production and marketing.
Najjar highlighted book importance as a leverage to stimulate economy, and part of the creative cultural industries, which contribute to formulating awareness and knowledge.
Najjar also noted the fair reflects partnership among Jordan's public and private sectors' institutions and civil society, and affirms Jordanian publisher's excellence at the pan-Arab level.
Within the fair's diverse activities, she said multiple knowledge sources will be provided to meet interests of family, youth, and women, adding that a separate child-driven pavilion will be launched.
