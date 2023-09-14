Mtx Group Announces Partnership With The Ksquare Group

By leveraging leading cloud technologies, the partnership will create opportunities in LATAM to tackle growing market demand in CRM + Data + AI.

This partnership will enable the organizations to expand their combined offerings and domain expert resources in the LATAM and Caribbean markets.

Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth

metroplex, the companies will support their global partners, clients, and prospects in the commercial and public sector market. Their capabilities will drive MTX's vision of creating a people-centric impact and digital transformation in new regions.

"Our partnership enablesto bring combined offerings and resources to the market needs rapidly as organizations look to innovation with CRM + Data + AI. We are excited to expand our combined brand awareness in the enterprise and public sector market with laser foin driving outcomes." - MTX Founder & CEO Das Nobel.

The strategic partnership will place a strong foon the following industries:

"This partnership will allow KSquare and MTX to further support our clients and deliver meaningful outcomes to the communities we serve. I look forward to working with MTX Founder & CEO, Das Nobel as we explore new opportunities in LATAM and Carribeans." - KSquare CEO & Chairman, Varma Buddharaju.

By leveraging leading cloud technologies, the partnership will create opportunities to tackle growing market demand in CRM + Data + AI. MTX and KSquare further their partnership at Dreamforce 2023, hosting a luxury yacht event to connect with global leaders and partners.

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC.

MTX Group Inc.

is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economics. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by partnering with leading cloud technologies.

ABOUT THE KSQUARE GROUP

The KSquare Group

is all about building lasting partnerships with our clients and helping you deliver on your important mission in ways that only we can. With expertise in software engineering, platform implementation, UI/UX design, and managed services, The KSquare Group is all about building partnerships with our clients to help them scale and grow faster than before.

SOURCE MTX Group