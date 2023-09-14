Exciting Ecommerce Sessions Await At The Upcoming Meet Magento Nyc Event In October

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Above The Fray Design, Inc., a leading marketing, design, and development agency in the ecommerce industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Meet Magento NYC

conference, set to take place at New World Stages in New York City on October 10 & 11, 2023. This year's event promises to be a dynamic gathering of ecommerce visionaries, entrepreneurs, and professionals eager to explore the latest trends and innovations in the digital commerce landscape.

Attendees can expect:



Inspirational Keynotes : Renowned ecommerce thought leaders will share their insights and experiences, offering a glimpse into the future of online retail.

Actionable Talk Tracks : Dive deep into practical ecommerce strategies through in-depth sessions designed to boost your business's growth and profitability.

Networking Opportunities : Connect with like-minded professionals, potential partners, and industry influencers to foster valuable relationships. Exclusive Announcements : Be the first to hear about groundbreaking industry developments and product launches.

Above The Fray's CEO, Noah Oken-Berg, expresses enthusiasm about the upcoming event, saying, "At ATF, we believe in the power of innovation to drive ecommerce success. Meet Magento NYC is where industry pioneers converge to share knowledge and shape the future of online retail."

For those looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of ecommerce, Meet Magento NYC 2023 is the must-attend event of the year. Registration is now open, with special rates available for merchants. To secure your spot and explore the full conference agenda, visit .

Don't miss this opportunity to join the ecommerce community's thought leaders and trailblazers. For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact [email protected] .

About Above The Fray Design, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Above The Fray is a fully-integrated global ecommerce agency leading with design, specializing in engineering, integrating, and evolving digital commerce for B2B and D2C businesses. Areas of expertise include: ERP & business system integrations , product configurators, gifting, subscriptions, and digital marketing . For more information, visit

