Guggenheim Securities Expands Commercial Services Investment Banking Practice

“We are excited to welcome Andy and Paul to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Both are proven advisors to leading commercial services companies and private equity firms investing in this important segment of the economy. Their combined expertise will be highly complementary to our existing franchise and will enableto continue to build a scaled commercial services practice. We look forward to their success at the firm.”

Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Miller served as a Partner and Managing Director at William Blair, where he was the Head of Commercial Services. He has previously held roles at Warren Equity, Merrill Lynch and A.T. Kearney. Mr. Miller received a B.B.A. in accounting from Miami University and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Mr. Majeski joins Guggenheim from William Blair where he served as a Partner and Managing Director in the firm's Commercial Services investment banking group, leading its effort in utility & infrastructure services. Previously, he worked in investment banking at Imperial Capital and in the Corporate Finance group at FTI Consulting. Mr. Majeski holds a B.A. in economics from Bucknell University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities, followon LinkedIn , or contactat GSinfo@GuggenheimPartn ers .or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and followon LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

