Gcc Secretary-General Stresses Importance Of Free Trade Agreement With Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed al-Budaiwi stressed on Thursday the importance of establishing a free trade agreement between the GCC countries and Pakistan as it serves the economic and commercial interests of both sides, reports QNA. In a phone call with Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani, al-Budaiwi expressed the aspiration of moving forward with negotiations related to this agreement in preparation for its signing in the upcoming period. The two sides also discussed enhancing co-operation, as well as the GCC-Pakistan bilateral relations and ways to further develop them across varifields.
