Hexagon Composites Asa: Share Buyback Program Completed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 September 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 18 August 2023, Hexagon Composites ("the Company") has from 7 to 14 September 2023 purchased 476,880 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 37.3105 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.
Date on which the buyback program was announced: 18 August 2023
The duration of the buyback program: 18 August 2023 until 31 October 2023
Size of the buyback program: Up to NOK 50 million
Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,379,853 of its own shares, which represents 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at and follow @Hexagonon Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
