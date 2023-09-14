Hexagon Composites Asa: Share Buyback Program Completed

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 18 August 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 18 August 2023 until 31 October 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to NOK 50 million

Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,379,853 of its own shares, which represents 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at and follow @Hexagonon Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

HEX Overview of transactions 7 to 14 September 2023