Hamad International Airport Wins 'Best Airport In The Middle East' At Business Traveller Awards

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has won the“Best Airport in the Middle East” award at the 2023 Business Traveller Awards, organised by the publishers of Business Traveller magazine.

The award ceremony took place at London's Royal Garden hotel on September 13. Doha's airport has also been recognised as the second-best airport in the world.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said:

The Business Traveller Awards has been one of the most prominent in the travel and hospitality industry for over 30 years, and the winners are voted by Business Traveller readers. The awards ceremony was attended by over 200 industry titans to celebrate the achievements in the aviation and hospitality industries.

Hamad International Airport has been consistently ranked among the best in the world due to its passenger-first approach, ensuring operational excellence through digitized services and passenger autonomy. The airport utilizes advanced airport systems and continues to optimize airport operations by integrating smart solutions and strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

The airport has been designed as a diverse lifestyle destination with exquisite fine dining options, art collections, luxurishopping options, entertainment and relaxation facilities with over 180 world-class retail and dining options curated by the award-winning Qatar Duty Free, many of them being world firsts and exclusives.